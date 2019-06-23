Camargo's blast helps Braves beat Nationals

Johan Camargo hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the top of the 10th inning off Tanner Rainey as the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in the series.

Jun 23, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Austin Voth (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Jackson gave up a run in the 10th before getting the last out for the save. It was his 11th save after Trea Turner drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the 10th.

Rainey (1-2) gave up a walk to Ozzie Albies with one out and then Camargo smashed his second pinch-hit homer of the year into the bleachers in right for a 4-2 lead. The winning pitcher was A.J. Minter (2-4), who fanned Gerarado Parra for the last out of the ninth with the winning run on second in one inning of work.

The Nationals had tied the game with two runs in the last of the seventh.

Juan Soto hit a solo homer with two outs against Grant Dayton to make it 2-1. Soto, who had two triples in the series, now has 12 homers and 48 RBIs.

Matt Adams followed with a single and Jacob Webb took over for Dayton. Howie Kendrick singled and Gerrado Parra also singled against Webb to drive in Adams and tie the game.

Josh Donaldson hit a solo homer off Washington starter Austin Voth in the fourth to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Ronald Acuna, Jr. went deep for another solo shot against Voth as Atlanta went ahead 2-0. It was 18th homer of the season for Acuna, who snapped an 0-for-14 skid Saturday.

Atlanta starter Mike Soroka, who had won eight decisions in a row, had to leave the game after he was hit on the right arm on a pitch from Voth in the top of the third.

The Canadian entered the game 8-1 with an ERA of 2.12.

Josh Tomlin took over in the third for Soroka and gave up no runs in four innings of work.

Voth, in his first major league outing of the year, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings with a career-high seven strikeouts. Voth, from Washington state, pitched in four games with two starts for the Nationals in 2018 in his first big league season.

—Field Level Media