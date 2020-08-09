Rain suspends Orioles-Nationals in sixth inning

Aug 9, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) warms up in the bullpen prior to his first start of the season against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The visiting Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals’ game was suspended in the top of the sixth inning Sunday.

At that point, the Orioles held a 5-2 lead. The host Nationals had problems getting their tarp on the field when the rain storm arrived.

The game will resume on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards when the two teams are set to play next.

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg struggled in his season debut before the storm. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits.

Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski fared better, although his outing also was brief. The right-hander did not allow a run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Hanser Alberto and Anthony Santander had two RBIs apiece for the Orioles when play was suspended.

For the Nationals, Starlin Castro went deep with one on and two out in the fifth inning for his first homer of the season.

