Cubs-Nationals rained out; DH Saturday

The Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs had their game at Nationals Park on Friday postponed after more than four hours of rain delays.

The contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET. The second game will start approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

The game was delayed at the start by 1 hour, 21 minutes due to the inclement weather. Once it finally got underway, it didn’t take long for the rain to play a factor again, as the second delay began with two out in the top of the second inning.

It was nearly three hours before the decision was made for a postponement, which came after the rain had stopped.

The four-game series marks the Cubs’ last trip to Washington this season.

Joe Ross had started for the Nationals, and Jon Lester pitched for the Cubs. The two are listed as probable starters on Saturday.

—Field Level Media