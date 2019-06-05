Strasburg earns 100th 'W' as Nats outslug White Sox

Anthony Rendon homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and the Washington Nationals rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat the visiting Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Jun 4, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez (40) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg (6-3) gave up five runs in the first two innings but added three scoreless frames to record his 100th career win.

Howie Kendrick and Victor Robles homered for Washington, which has won three straight and five of six.

Sean Doolittle got the final two outs with two men on for his 13th save.

The Nationals trailed 5-3 before a six-run fifth inning against Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez (3-6) and reliever Josh Osich.

Trea Turner led off with a double, and Adam Eaton walked. After a mound visit by pitching coach Don Cooper, Lopez stayed in to face Rendon, who homered to center off a first-pitch slider. Osich came on and allowed consecutive doubles to Matt Adams and Kendrick followed by Robles’ two-run homer.

Yoan Moncada hit his 11th homer of the season for the White Sox, and Jose Abreu and Yolmer Sanchez each had two hits.

Lopez, who failed to hold a big lead for the second straight part, gave up six runs on five hits and four walks in four-plus innings.

Strasburg allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six. He improved to 100-55 in 219 career games.

The White Sox scored four in the first inning. Moncada fell behind 0-2 before drawing a one-out walk. Abreu was hit by a pitch, and James McCann singled home a run. After Eloy Jimenez made it 2-0 with a two-out single, Chicago loaded the bases before Sanchez added a two-run single.

Moncada homered into the second deck in right-center in the second to make it 5-0.

Rendon doubled home two runs in the third.

Kendrick, who entered the game two innings after Brian Dozier was hit with a pitch on the right forearm in the second, hit a solo homer to pull Washington within 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

—Field Level Media