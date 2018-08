Friday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the host Washington Nationals was postponed because of weather.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 slated for a 1:05 p.m. ET start. The regularly scheduled game is slated for 7:05 p.m.

The Nationals defeated the Reds 10-4 in the series opener on Thursday.

