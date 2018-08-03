Scherzer earns 15th win as Nats rout Reds

Right-hander Max Scherzer became the first 15-game winner in the majors, and Trea Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Washington Nationals cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night at Nationals Park.

Turner’s two-run single highlighted a six-run second-inning uprising as Washington took early control in the opener of a four-game series. He hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Nationals won their third straight game and sixth in their past eight.

Bryce Harper also homered in the eighth and reached base four times on two hits and two walks.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer and Jose Peraza had a two-run double for the Reds, who have lost three games in a row.

Scherzer (15-5) whiffed 10 in six innings to record his 76th career double-digit strikeout performance while winning his fifth consecutive start. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks.

Right-hander Justin Miller and left-hander Matt Grace each pitched a scoreless inning of relief before righty Jimmy Cordero allowed Peraza’s two-run double with two outs in the ninth. Cordero was making his major league debut.

Turner also stole two bases to increase his major-league-leading count to 30.

Reds right-hander Tyler Mahle (7-9) was charged with six runs while allowing four hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. Mahle struck out one and also hit a batter.

Mahle is 0-3 over his past four starts, allowing 20 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings during the stretch.

The Nationals sent 12 batters to the plate while exploding for six runs in the second inning.

Matt Wieters hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to center to plate the first run, and Scherzer followed with a run-scoring single to right to make it 2-0.

Washington again had the bases loaded when Turner delivered his two-run single to center. Adam Eaton was hit by a Mahle pitch to again load the bases before Harper walked to make it 5-0.

Right-hander Keury Mella entered and walked Juan Soto for the inning’s final run.

Eaton lined a run-scoring single to center with two outs in the third to make it 7-0.

The Reds got on the board in the fourth as Scooter Gennett led off with a single and scored on Suarez’s two-run shot to left field. The homer was the 25th of the season for Suarez and leaves him one shy of last season’s personal best. With 83 RBIs, he surpassed last season’s career high of 82.

Washington expanded its lead as Turner hit a two-run blast to left-center field in the eighth. Two batters later, Harper homered to center to make it 10-2.

—Field Level Media