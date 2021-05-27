Nationals complete suspended game with 5-3 win over Reds

Luis Garcia’s first career triple sparked a two-run sixth inning, which provided enough insurance for the host Washington Nationals to complete a 5-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon in the completion of a game that was suspended due to weather the night before.

The game was resumed in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Nationals leading 3-0.

Garcia, who was recalled from Triple-A this week after Victor Robles landed on the injured list, pinch hit for right-hander Austin Voth with one out in the sixth. Garcia scored on Trea Turner’s RBI single to right. Turner stole second and then scored, two batters later, on an RBI single by Josh Bell to give the Nationals a 5-0 cushion.

Nationals pitchers would keep the Reds off the board until the top of the eighth when Cincinnati broke through on four consecutive singles to open the frame.

Tanner Rainey allowed singles to Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos, whose hit brought home Suarez. Daniel Hudson replaced Rainey, but he gave up two more singles to Tyler Naquin and Tucker Barnhart which resulted in another run. Castellanos scored on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Farmer to cut the Nationals’ lead to 5-3. Hudson shut the rally down by striking out Jonathan India.

Winker went 4 for 5 to lead Cincinnati at the plate, while Josh Bell led the Nationals’ hitters by going 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Voth (1-0) picked up the win in relief after tossing a pair of scoreless innings when the game resumed. He allowed two hits and struck out one. Brad Hand picked up his eighth save after pitching a scoreless ninth.

Jeff Hoffman (3-4) took the loss after his rough start on Wednesday night when he left the game after 1 1/3 innings with right shoulder soreness after walking five batters without a strikeout.

The teams are scheduled to conclude their three-game series at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

