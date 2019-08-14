Ross stymies Reds as Nationals keep rolling

EditorsNote: 9th graf, not a force play at second, but a tag play

Aug 13, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) hits a single against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Ross allowed one run in a season-high 6 2/3 innings and Juan Soto homered in his return from an ankle injury as the host Washington Nationals posted a 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Brian Dozier belted a solo homer and Victor Robles scored a run and made a strong defensive play for the Nationals, who have won six of their last eight games.

Jose Iglesias had an RBI single in the seventh inning for the Reds, who have lost three in a row after winning five of their previous six.

Ross (3-3) extended his scoreless innings streak to 18 before Iglesias’ single to center field scored rookie Nick Senzel in the seventh to trim Washington’s lead to 3-1. The 26-year-old Ross departed after allowing five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Two relievers bridged the gap to Daniel Hudson, who worked around three hits to record the final four outs to secure his third save of the season and first with the Nationals.

After scratching out a run in the first inning, Washington doubled the advantage in a more conventional fashion in the fourth as Soto sent a 1-2 pitch from Alex Wood (1-1) into the upper deck in right field. The solo shot was the 25th homer for Soto, who sat out the series opener after sustaining an ankle injury in Sunday’s 7-4 win over the New York Mets.

Dozier gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead two batters later after depositing a 2-2 curveball from Wood into the seats in left field. Dozier’s homer was his 17th of the season and second against Cincinnati this season.

Robles helped keep the Reds at bay in the sixth inning after the center fielder threw out Jose Peraza at third base. The assist was Robles’ ninth of the season.

The Nationals opened the scoring in the first inning after Soto grounded into a double play, with Cincinnati’s Joey Votto electing to step on first base before throwing to second for a tag of Anthony Rendon. The decision to do so allowed Robles to score from third base, whereas a 3-6-3 double play would have prevented the run.

—Field Level Media