Nationals' 9-run inning too much for Indians

Gerardo Parra’s grand slam capped a nine-run second inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Cleveland Indians 10-7 on Saturday to clinch home field advantage for the National League wild-card game.

Sep 28, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (63) reacts after giving up a home run to Cleveland Indians left fielder Jordan Luplow (8) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals (92-69), who were 19-31 after 50 games, have won a season-high seven straight and will host either the Milwaukee Brewers or the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Washington collected 11 hits and five walks to win on a day that their starter, Patrick Corbin, was not at his best. Staked to a 9-0 lead, he lasted just 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits. Corbin struck out eight and walked two.

Daniel Hudson (9-3) was credited with the win as five Washington relievers allowed one run over 4 2/3 innings.

Jordan Luplow homered twice for Cleveland. Eric Haase and Franmil Reyes also homered for the Indians (93-68), who were eliminated from the American League wild-card chase on Friday night.

Cleveland starter Adam Plutko (7-5) was torched for eight runs on seven hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out three.

Ryan Zimmerman and Parra singled to open the second off Plutko. After Yan Gomes walked, Corbin singled home the first run. With one out, Adam Eaton’s single brought Parra home and Anthony Rendon doubled home two more runs.

After Plutko intentionally walked Juan Soto, Asdrubal Cabrera singled to make it 5-0, ending Plutko’s afternoon. Hunter Wood got Zimmerman to fly to right for the second out, but Parra sent an 0-1 pitch to center for a grand slam, his ninth home run of the season.

Cleveland rallied in the fourth when Luplow led off with his 14th homer of the season and Haase hit his first career homer, a three-run shot that made it 9-4.

Washington added a run on Zimmerman’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fifth, the Indians pulled with 10-6 when Luplow walked and Reyes followed with his 37th home run. Luplow homered again with two out in the ninth.

—Field Level Media