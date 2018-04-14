Rockies edge slumping Nats on Gonzalez's 2 RBIs

EditorsNote: Adds reason for Rendon exit

Carlos Gonzalez homered and later hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Friday night in Washington.

Colorado won the series opener on Thursday night, 5-1, and has earned at least a split of the four-game set. The Nationals have gone 2-8 since starting the season with four straight wins.

Gonzalez went 2-for-3 and drove in both of the Rockies’ runs. He also stole a base as Colorado threatened in the ninth.

Scott Oberg (1-0) got the win after throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He replaced starter Kyle Freeland, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings but left in a 1-1 tie.

Gonzalez gave the Rockies (8-7) a 1-0 lead in the fourth on their first hit of the game. He crushed a 2-0 pitch from Washington starter Tanner Roark into the seats in right-center for a 438-foot solo homer.

Washington (6-8) tied it in the fifth when Bryce Harper drove in Roark on a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Roark had singled earlier in the inning and moved up on a walk and a single.

Oberg replaced Freeland after the sacrifice fly and led the way as the Colorado bullpen threw 4 1/3 hitless and scoreless innings.

Wade Davis finished it by getting his sixth save this season.

Oberg was in the game when the Rockies took a 2-1 lead on an unearned run against Roark in the sixth. DJ LeMahieu reached on shortstop Trea Turner’s error and later scored on a Gonzalez sacrifice fly to right.

Roark (1-1) got stuck with a tough loss despite allowing only two runs on three hits in six innings.

Washington’s Anthony Rendon exited in the top of the seventh after fouling a ball off his left big toe in the fifth. X-rays postgame were negative. Wilmer Difo moved from second to third, Howie Kendrick moved from left to second and Moises Sierra entered and took over as the left fielder.

Nolan Arenado (five games) and Gerardo Parra (four games) both played for Colorado while appealing suspensions for their part in Wednesday’s brawl with the Padres.

