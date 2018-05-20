Dodgers complete three-game sweep of Nationals

Yasmani Grandal, Enrique Hernandez and Yasiel Puig all homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park.

Left-hander Alex Wood gave the Dodgers a strong effort. He went six innings and gave up two runs on three hits and even helped on offense with his first career stolen base.

Wood (1-4) earned his first victory in his 10th start. He pitched effectively in eight of his nine starts but finally got a few breaks.

Josh Fields got the final four outs for this second save.

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg (5-4) allowed just five hits in 6 2/3 innings — but two of them were homers and gave the Dodgers three runs.

Grandal gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer in the second inning.

Washington took the lead in the third when Wilmer Difo singled and then scored on a Trea Turner homer.

Los Angeles came back in the fifth when Logan Forsythe led off with a walk, and Hernandez followed with a two-run homer.

The Dodgers stretched the lead to 5-2 when Puig hit his two-run homer in the eighth off Wander Suero.

Joc Pederson’s RBI double in the ninth made it 6-2, and Cody Bellinger drove him in with a groundout and wrapped up the three-game series sweep.

Injuries have hit the Nationals hard in recent days. Matt Wieters told the media Sunday that, after surgery on his left hamstring last week, he could return in eight weeks.

Washington also lost the versatile Howie Kendrick for the season Saturday due to a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot.

The Nationals also made some roster moves Sunday. They selected the contract of 19-year old outfielder Juan Soto from Double-A Harrisburg and optioned right-hander Jefry Rodriguez to that team. They also designated outfielder Moises Sierra for assignment.

Soto is a highly-regarded prospect who got his first career at-bat on Sunday and struck out as a pinch hitter.

The Dodgers also are dealing with some pitching injury issues. MLB.com reported that manager Dave Roberts said Rich Hill, placed on the 10-day disabled Sunday (finger blister issues) after leaving Saturday’s game following just two pitches, could miss around four weeks.

Also, Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday and did well.

