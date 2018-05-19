Stripling strikes out 9 as Dodgers outlast Nationals

Max Muncy had two RBIs, and Ross Stripling was fabulous in six innings of one-run, four-hit pitching as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Nationals Park.

The first game of the day was necessitated after it was postponed Friday night because of the threat of rain.

Los Angeles won for the second straight outing after it ended a six-game losing streak with Thursday’s 7-0 win at Miami. Conversely, Washington has now won 13 of its last 16 games.

Stripling (1-1) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in his 96-pitch stint. He was followed to the mound by JT Chargois, Josh Fields, and Kenley Jansen, who each threw a scoreless inning. Jansen earned his seventh save of the season.

Tanner Roark (2-4) took the loss for Washington after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out eight and walking just one.

The Dodgers scored in their first at-bat when Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice fly drove home Joc Peterson. Washington answered in the bottom of the third inning as Bryce Harper singled home Wilmer Difo.

The game remained tied until the fifth when Cody Bellinger sent Los Angeles to the lead with an RBI groundout that plated Logan Forsythe. Muncy’s double an inning later pushed the Dodgers’ advantage to 3-1.

Muncy added to a key insurance run in the eighth when his sacrifice fly allowed Justin Turner to score from third base.

Pederson and Forsythe each had two hits for the Dodgers, while Difo had two of Washington’s six hits, all of which were singles.

Washington outfielder Howie Kendrick exited the game in the second inning with an apparent right leg injury. Kendrick got twisted around making a catch at the warning track in left-center for the second out of the inning and needed to be carted off the field after being looked at by the training staff.

—Field Level Media