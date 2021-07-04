Dodgers down Nats for 8th straight win

Will Smith scored the go-ahead run and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen pitched five scoreless innings to outlast both the Washington Nationals and the elements in a 5-3 road victory Saturday.

The victory gave Los Angeles its third eight-game winning streak of the season and came after a 1-hour, 44-minute rain delay in the fifth inning. The Dodgers have not lost since four Chicago Cubs pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against them June 24.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw went four innings before the rain arrived. Brusdar Graterol (1-0) pitched a scoreless fifth inning to earn the victory in his second outing since returning from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Joe Kelly, Phil Bickford, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen pitched scoreless innings for the Dodgers, with Jansen earning his 21st save.

Yan Gomes hit a three-run home run for the Nationals, who were playing without left fielder Kyle Schwarber (hamstring) for the second consecutive game and shortstop Trea Turner (finger) for the third consecutive contest. Turner was on deck to pinch hit when the game ended.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth inning on a Max Muncy walk, a Justin Turner single and a Cody Bellinger walk. All three runners scored on sacrifice flies from Smith and Albert Pujols, and a double from Gavin Lux.

The Nationals tied it 3-all in the bottom of the fourth on Gomes’ eighth home run of the season. Juan Soto walked and Starlin Castro hit a two-out single before Gomes crushed a 2-2 slider from Kershaw into the seats in left field.

Nationals starter Paolo Espino gave up three runs on three hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings, with two strikeouts. Wander Suero (0-2) took the loss after giving up the Dodgers’ go-ahead run in the sixth.

The Dodgers grabbed the lead for good in the sixth when AJ Pollock’s infield single brought home Smith from third base. Chris Taylor had an RBI single in the ninth for a 5-3 lead.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar, acquired by the Nationals in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, appeared in his first major league game since 2018 and had a seventh-inning single.

