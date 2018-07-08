Realmuto, Marlins down Nationals 10-2

EditorsNote: adds to last graf

J.T. Realmuto went 5-for-6 with three RBIs as the Miami Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park.

Miami avoided a four-game sweep in the weekend series with the win.

All five of Realmuto’s hits were singles. In fact, the first 20 of Miami’s 22 hits were singles, as the team did not get an extra-base hit until the ninth.

Martin Prado helped by going 4-for-6 with one RBI.

The Marlins manufactured numerous scoring opportunities as six of the eight non-pitchers in their starting lineup posted at least two hits. Miami finished 8-for-20 with runners in scoring position and still stranded 17.

Both starters struggled. Miami’s Trevor Richards battled control issues and lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five. However, he walked seven, which gave the Nationals some good scoring chances.

Richards got a no-decision, but Tanner Roark (3-11) took the loss for Washington. The right-hander allowed four runs on 10 hits in four innings — and he needed 102 pitches to last that long. Roark now has dropped five straight decisions.

Adam Conley (3-1) earned the victory thanks to two innings of shutout relief. He struck out four without allowing a baserunner.

The Marlins took the lead with a three-run second inning. Cameron Maybin got an RBI single for the first run, and Realmuto added a two-run single.

Daniel Murphy helped Washington with an RBI single in the second plus a sacrifice fly in the third that cut the deficit to 3-2. But JT Riddle gave Miami an insurance run with an RBI single in the fourth.

Derek Dietrich, the left fielder who likely saved two runs in the third inning with a running catch before smashing into the fence, stretched the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. Realmuto added another RBI single in the inning, giving the Marlins a 6-2 edge.

Justin Bour added two more on a ninth-inning double, the team’s first extra-base hit of the game. Prado (RBI double) and Riddle (RBI single) each drove in a run after that.

Washington manager Dave Martinez brought in third baseman Mark Reynolds to pitch, and Reynolds retired the only batter he faced to close out the ninth. Reynolds went 2-for-4 with no RBIs one day after driving in 10 runs.

—Field Level Media