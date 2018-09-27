Robles leads Nats past Marlins in rain-shortened win

Rookie center fielder Victor Robles homered and drove in five runs to lead the Washington Nationals to a rain-shortened, 9-3 win against the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.

The game was called in the top of the eighth inning after a 51-minute rain delay.

In perhaps his final home game for the Nationals, former National League MVP Bryce Harper went 0-for-4. He is batting .244 this season with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Washington (81-78), which is out of playoff contention after winning the NL East three of the past four years, is one win away from at least clinching a winning record.

Miami (62-96), which has the worst record in the National League, was led by rookie third baseman Brian Anderson’s three-run homer.

Robles, 21, went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, a two-run double and two singles.

Catcher Spencer Kieboom — another Nationals rookie — also had a big game with two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Yet another Washington rookie, right-hander Kyle McGowin, made his first career start in place of Tanner Roark, who stayed in Atlanta after the birth of his son.

McGowin, in his fourth appearance, allowed just one hit and three walks in four scoreless innings. But he left the game due to a blister on his throwing hand, preventing what could’ve been his first big league win.

Wander Suero (4-1) struck out the side in a scoreless inning of relief to earn the victory.

Wei-Yin Chen (6-12) took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks. At home this season, Chen was 5-3 with a 1.62 ERA. On the road, he was 1-9 with a 9.31 ERA

Washington scored five runs in the second inning before the Marlins could get an out.

Juan Soto reached on a bunt single, Ryan Zimmerman walked and Adrian Sanchez singled to load the bases before Kieboom hit a two-run single.

With runners on the corners, McGowin hit a slow roller to the mound. Chen flipped the ball home with his glove, but Sanchez stopped short of the plate, forcing a rundown. Marlins catcher Chad Wallach’s ensuing throw to third sailed high, allowing Sanchez to score. Robles capped the rally with a two-run double.

Washington increased its lead to 9-0 with a four-run fifth inning. Kieboom’s RBI single preceded Robles’ three-run blast to left.

