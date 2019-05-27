Marlins win to avoid four-game sweep by Nationals

EditorsNote: corrects Castro first name; minor tweaks

May 27, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Urena pitched seven strong innings, and Miguel Rojas drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the host Washington Nationals 3-2 on Monday afternoon.

Marlins lefty reliever Adam Conley got perhaps the biggest out of the game. He entered the game with two outs in the eighth and the bases loaded, and he got lefty hitter Juan Soto to fly out. Sergio Romo then pitched a scoreless ninth, thanks in part to a diving catch by Curtis Granderson, for his 10th save of the season.

Urena (3-6) beat Washington for the second time this year, allowing two runs, four hits and one walk. He struck out four.

Neil Walker led Miami’s offense, going 3-for-5 with one RBI as the Marlins snapped a three-game losing streak and kept Washington from sweeping the four-game series. Miami’s final two runs were unearned.

The Nationals fell to 2-10 this season in starts made by three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who took a no-decision. Scherzer, who gave Washington a 2-1 lead in the fifth with his RBI single, allowed one run, seven hits and one walk in six innings, striking out seven.

Scherzer was one strike away from escaping the third inning unscathed when Miami opened the scoring. With two outs and no one on, Garrett Cooper took a 1-2 fastball the opposite way for a fly-ball double down the right-field line. Walker then pulled an 0-2 changeup for a ground-ball single to right, scoring Cooper.

Washington took a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Kurt Suzuki drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Gerardo Parra’s double and scored on Brian Dozier’s sacrifice fly. Scherzer then stroked an opposite-field, RBI single to right to cap the rally.

Miami tied the score in the seventh. Rojas drew a leadoff walk from reliever Tanner Rainey and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Urena, who reached on Matt Adams’ fielding error. Rojas took third on Granderson’s fly out to right-center and scored on Harold Ramirez’s RBI groundout.

The Marlins grabbed a 3-2 lead in the eighth. Starlin Castro grounded a single up the middle, advanced to third on a throwing error by shortstop Trea Turner and scored on Rojas’ sacrifice fly off Kyle Barraclough (1-2).

—Field Level Media