Nationals remain hot by toppling Marlins

Anthony Rendon and Gerardo Parra had two hits and drove in two runs and Anibal Sanchez won his fifth decision in a row as the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Thursday, sweeping the three-game series against the last-place club.

Jul 4, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; A view of the holiday cleats of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) while pitching against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals have won eight of nine and are 26-10 since May 24 — the best mark in the majors.

Rendon had an RBI single against a drawn-in infield to drive in Parra and give the Nationals a 3-2 lead in the last of the fifth. Parra had doubled to deep left with one out.

Rendon, the Nationals’ All-Star third baseman, had led off the fourth with a solo homer to tie the game at 2-2. It was the 20th homer of the season for Rendon and came on a 3-2 pitch from starter Elieser Hernandez.

The Nationals added insurance in the sixth as Parra had a two-run double against lefty reliever Adam Conley. That hit came after the Marlins gave Trea Turner an intentional walk with two outs.

Sanchez (5-6) gave up runs in each of the first two innings before settling down. He allowed just two runs (one earned) in six innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

Miguel Rojas led off the game with his first homer of the year as the Marlins grabbed a 1-0 lead. Miami had two more hits in the first inning but Sanchez got out of further damage.

The Marlins made it 2-0 in the second on a strange play. J.T. Riddle, who had singled to lead off, scored when Washington center fielder Victor Robles fielded a liner off the bat of Miguel Rojas to retire pitcher Hernandez at second for a fielder’s choice. Rojas was credited with an RBI.

Washington catcher Kurt Suzuki hit his 10th homer of the year — a solo shot in the second — to trim the Marlins lead to 2-1. It was the 10th game in a row that the Nationals hit a homer to extend the Montreal/Washington franchise record.

Hernandez (1-3) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk in his first outing of the year against Washington.

Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless seventh for the Nationals. The Marlins left two runners on base in the eighth and Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his second save with the Nationals despite allowing two hits. Harold Ramirez made the last out with two on.

—Field Level Media