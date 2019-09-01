Nationals sweep Marlins behind Corbin, four homers

Anthony Rendon hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth, Juan Soto drove in three runs and Patrick Corbin won his 11th game as the host Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins with a 9-3 win on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 1, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (46) throws against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Rendon went 2-for-3, including his 32nd homer of the season, and now has 111 RBIs, setting a single-season Nationals record. Rendon, who is hitting .337, went 7-for-10 with three homers and seven RBIs in the series.

Soto went 3-for-4 on Sunday with his 31st homer of the season and two doubles. He went 7-for-12 with five doubles, two homers and seven RBIs in this series.

Corbin (11-6) improved to 3-0 against the Marlins this year, allowing three runs in six innings, striking out eight.

Washington also got homers from Ryan Zimmerman - who played his first game since landing on the injured list due to a foot issue - and Yan Gomes.

With rosters allowed to expand on Sept. 1, Washington activated reliever Sean Doolittle (right knee) and right-handers Austin Voth and Jeremy Hellickson, who combined to start 12 games for the Nationals this year but had been sidelined by shoulder injuries.

The Marlins activated shortstop Miguel Rojas (hamstring) and pitchers Tayron Guerrero (finger) and Jose Urena (back).

Caleb Smith (8-9) took the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned, in 5 1/3 innings for the Marlins, who have the worst record (48-88) in the National League.

Washington got to Smith with an unearned run in the second, thanks to a two-out throwing error by Marlins third baseman Martin Prado.

The Nationals made it 2-0 in the third on Soto’s opposite-field RBI double off the fence in left.

Corbin had been perfect - retiring 12 straight batters, including seven on strikeouts - before Starlin Castro belted a 423-foot solo homer to center on a 3-1 fastball to lead off the fifth inning.

Prado (single) and Lewis Brinson (walk) then continued the rally. Prado scored on Austin Dean’s double off the wall in left, a blast that produced a 113-mph exit velocity. And Brinson used his speed to score on Bryan Holaday’s shallow sacrifice fly to center.

Miami totaled three runs that inning for a 3-2 lead. Before that frame, Corbin had allowed just two runs in 26 innings against Miami this year.

Washington regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning, 4-3, after Trea Turner beat out an infield hit and Rendon slugged a two-run homer to center.

The Nationals coasted from there, getting Zimmerman’s two-run homer in the sixth, followed by Gomes’ solo blast, and Soto’s two-run shot in the seventh.

