Nationals use 4 HRs to outlast Marlins

May 24, 2019; Washington, DC, USA;

Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning to lift the Washington Nationals to a 12-10 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak.

With Washington trailing 9-8, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon walked with one out against Nick Anderson (1-2) before Tayron Guerrero came on to face Soto, who lifted a three-run shot to left center on a 100-mph fastball. Adams followed with his 100th career homer to right-center.

The Marlins had taken the lead on Starlin Castro’s single in the top of the eighth.

Eaton and Anthony Rendon also homered for Washington.

Brian Anderson, Jorge Alfaro and Curtis Granderson homered for Miami, which had won six straight.

Kyle Barraclough (1-1) got the win and Sean Doolittle earned his ninth save.

Victor Robles tied the game at 8 with a two-run double in the seventh.

Washington’s Kyle McGowin, making a spot start in place of the injured Jeremy Hellickson, gave up five runs in four innings.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez was lifted with two outs in the fourth after allowing four runs on seven hits.

Garrett Cooper singled with one out in the first and Brian Anderson followed with his fifth home run of the season.

Eaton answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the first but the Marlins added two in the second inning. Ramirez and Alfaro led off with singles and Miguel Rojas walked to load the bases. Lopez singled for his first two career RBIs, making it 4-1.

Washington tied it in the third. McGowin singled and scored on Eaton’s groundout. Then Rendon followed with a two-run homer, his 10th.

The Marlins regained the lead in the fourth when Granderson sent a 2-0 McGowin sinker into the second deck in right for a solo homer.

Alfaro’s two-run single off reliever Joe Ross capped a three-run fifth that made it 8-4 but the Nationals pulled within 8-6 with runs in the fifth and sixth.

—Field Level Media