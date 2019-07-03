Nats' Turner hits walk-off double to beat Marlins

EditorsNote: Changes wording in lead; other minor edits

Jul 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin (45) pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner hit an RBI double with two outs in the last of the ninth off Jose Quijada on Tuesday as the host Washington Nationals, who failed to protect a late 2-1 lead, defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2.

Sean Doolittle (5-2) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth to get the win. Quijada fell to 0-2 as the Nationals won for the sixth time in seven games.

Yan Gomes reached on an error by third baseman Neil Walker with one out in the ninth then scored from first one out later when Turner laced a full-count pitch into the gap in right-center.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin, pitching one day after the death of good friend and former teammate Tyler Skaggs, stayed in the game after a 76-minute rain delay in the third inning and allowed just one run in seven innings.

Corbin and Skaggs were both drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2009 and traded the next year to Arizona. Corbin wore No. 45 instead of his normal No. 46 to honor his late friend, who died in Texas on Monday while the Angels were on the road to face the Rangers.

Corbin gave up six hits and struck out seven with no walks. It was his third start in a row in which he allowed just one run in seven innings with at least seven strikeouts.

Wander Suero took over in the eighth and allowed a leadoff double to Cesar Puello, who moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Rojas (3-for-3) to tie the game at 2-2.

Corbin gave up an RBI single to Garrett Cooper in the top of the first as the Marlins took a 1-0 lead.

The Nationals grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first when Juan Soto smashed his 15th home run of the season, a two-run shot.

The Marlins starter, right-hander Zac Gallen, gave up two runs in two innings and did not return after the rain delay. He allowed three hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Washington has hit a homer in 16 straight games to set a franchise record.

