September 2, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Broxton, Yelich lead Brewers over Nationals, 9-4

3 Min Read

Keon Broxton hit a three-run homer, and Christian Yelich added a grand slam as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers scored seven runs in the fifth inning and took command en route to a 9-4 victory over the Washington Nationals Sunday.

Milwaukee took two of three in this series, losing on Saturday as a result of a late Nationals’ rally, but Washington is fading down the stretch.

The Nationals held a 4-2 lead coming into the fifth but both of those homers came with two outs and gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. Milwaukee has tied a team record by hitting home runs in 12 straight games.

The Brewers have belted 24 homers during this 12-game run.

Both starters struggled in this game. Jefry Rodriguez (2-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Nationals and gave up seven runs on seven hits. For Milwaukee, Junior Guerra gave up four runs on five hits in three innings but ended up with a no-decision thanks to the big fifth inning.

Brandon Woodruff (3-0) came in after Guerra and threw four scoreless innings of relief and earned the victory. He struck out five and scattered three hits.

The Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the first when Mike Moustakas lined a two-run single to left after they loaded the bases with one out. Wilmer Difo cut the lead to one run for Washington with a second-inning solo homer.

The Nationals then scored three with two outs in the third and took that 4-2 lead. Juan Soto got a bases-loaded single for the second straight game - this time driving in one run - and Mark Reynolds followed with his own bases-loaded single, which brought in two runs for the two-run lead.

However, Milwaukee turned everything around with that seven-run fifth inning.

Broxton gave the Brewers the lead for good with his three-run homer to center off Rodriguez. Tim Collins came on for Washington three batters later but struggled with his control and walked pinch-hitter Hernan Perez to load the bases.

Yelich then crushed a Collins pitch to left-center for the grand slam which gave the Brewers a 9-4 lead. For Yelich, that was the first grand slam of his career and his 27th home run this season.

—Field Level Media

