Brewers’ big sixth inning caps doubleheader sweep of Nationals

Luis Urias, Kolten Wong and Lorenzo Cain had three hits apiece as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 6-2 win on Saturday.

Brent Suter (5-3) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief for Milwaukee, which posted a 4-1 victory in the first game.

The Brewers broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning of the seven-inning nightcap when they sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs.

Urias and Wong each drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Ryan Zimmerman delivered a pair of doubles and Jon Lester allowed one run on five hits over four innings for the Nationals, who have lost four of five.

Milwaukee began its four-run sixth inning when Cain drew a leadoff walk from Daniel Hudson (3-1) and scored on Urias’ one-out double to left field.

Urias took third on a wild pitch and scored on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s sacrifice fly off Hudson, which ended Hudson’s day. Reliever Sam Clay after walked Christian Yelich, and Wong followed with an run-scoring single. Willy Adames capped the rally with an RBI double.

Zimmerman gave Washington an early lead in the third when his one-out double off Brett Anderson scored Trea Turner, who walked to begin the inning.

Anderson gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits over 3 1/3 innings for the Brewers, who pulled even in the fourth. Cain belted a leadoff double off Lester and scored on Urias’ one-out single to left field.

Washington moved ahead in the bottom half when a run scored with the bases loaded and one out. Turner hit a grounder that got by Adames, allowing Yan Gomes to score.

The Nationals left the bases loaded after Brad Boxberger retired Zimmerman on a liner to center to end the inning.

The teams combined for four errors. Yelich capitalized on one in the fifth when he delivered a pinch-hit, leadoff single and continued to second on an error. Yelich then tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on Wong’s double off Wander Suero.

--Field Level Media