Nationals hit eight homers in 16-8 rout of Brewers

The Washington Nationals capped off a productive week on offense by slugging a franchise-tying eight home runs in a 16-8 rout of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon.

Aug 18, 2019; Washington, DC, USA;

Brian Dozier (three hits, four RBIs) and Juan Soto smacked a pair of homers, and Matt Adams (three hits) and Anthony Rendon mashed three-run shots.

Victor Robles and Adam Eaton notched solo dingers for the Nationals, who tallied 19 hits and won for the sixth time in seven games, including a 17-7 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Catcher Yan Gomes went 3-for-5.

Washington scored 59 runs in going 5-1 during the week.

Erick Fedde (4-2) won his third straight start by tossing five innings and yielding four runs.

The Nationals rocked starter Chase Anderson (5-3), who lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his worst outing this season.

The righthander allowed nine hits - three of them homers - and 10 runs as Washington built a commanding 13-0 lead after three innings.

For the Brewers, Mike Moustakas had three hits, two homers and five RBIs, and Ben Gamel went 4-for-5 with a homer. Keston Hiura was 3-for-4.

The clubs started the series finale a little over 12 hours after Saturday night’s epic 14-inning, 15-14 win by the Brewers that featured 11 home runs, 38 hits and 19 pitchers and lasted five hours and 40 minutes.

Adams lined a 93 mph fastball off the facing of the second deck for a 3-0 lead in the first, homering for the 19th time. Robles followed by clubbing a 2-0 fastball deep to left-center for his 16th shot of the season.

Eaton, who finished a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday, banged his seventh triple off the right-field fence to score two to make it 6-0 in the second.

Dozier took Anderson deep in the third, stroking a three-run shot to left for his 18th to make it 9-0.

Rendon and Soto hit back-to-back blasts - the 27th homers for both — off Aaron Wilkerson to make it 13-0 in the seven-run third inning.

The Brewers got one back when Gamel led off the fourth with his seventh homer, and Moustakas added a three-run shot in the fifth for Milwaukee, which hit seven long balls on Saturday night.

Washington made it 15-4 on solo shots by Eaton and Soto in the fifth.

Brewers outfielder Hernan Perez made his third pitching appearance this season and allowed Dozier’s second homer, a solo shot, in the eighth.

Moustakas and Orlando Arcia homered in a four-run ninth.

—Field Level Media