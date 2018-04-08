Mets slip past Nationals for fourth straight win

EditorsNote: Changes Davey to Dave

Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera each drove in a run as the New York Mets scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and defeated the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Washington.

Cabrera tied the game with a run-scoring double before Frazier made it 3-2 on a groundout to second baseman Howie Kendrick.

Both starters — Steven Matz for New York and Gio Gonzalez of Washington — allowed only one run, and each got a no-decision. Matz went five innings and struck out eight while Gonzalez fanned six in 5 1/3 innings.

Hansel Robles (1-0) got the win in relief, and fellow right-hander Jeurys Familia earned his fourth save as New York (6-1) won its fourth straight game.

Washington (4-4) has lost four straight after starting the season with four straight wins.

Bryce Harper gave Washington a 2-1 edge in the sixth on his fifth homer, the most in the majors.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the fifth on a Pedro Severino single. Severino nearly gave Washington the lead in the second with a single, but center fielder Juan Lagares easily threw out Brian Goodwin at home.

New York tied it in the top of the sixth when Travis d’Arnaud singled and drove in Frazier, who had doubled.

The Mets rallied from the 2-1 deficit with their two runs in the top of the seventh, thanks to the Cabrera RBI double and the Frazier run-scoring groundout against Brandon Kintzler (0-1).

Michael Conforto was running on the pitch, and Kendrick momentarily bobbled Frazier’s ball, which meant he could only throw to first as Cabrera scored for that 3-2 lead.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and Washington manager Dave Martinez both were ejected at the end of the bottom of the third.

Rendon flipped his bat after home plate umpire Marty Foster called him out on strikes. Foster then quickly tossed Rendon, and Martinez came out and argued before also getting ejected.

Adam Eaton (ankle) did not start on Saturday, but Martinez told the media before the game that he expected the outfielder would be back for the series finale Sunday night.

