Mets-Nationals postponed by inclement weather

Friday’s game between the New York Mets and host Washington Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Nationals said the game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader. The first game will start at 3:05 p.m. ET and the second contest will start approximately 30 to 45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.

Both of Saturday’s contests are scheduled for seven innings.

Washington ace right-hander Max Scherzer will pitch the first game. He was scheduled to start Friday’s contest.

