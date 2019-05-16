Nationals tame Mets behind dominant Corbin

EditorsNote: Adds the word “the” in 11th graf

May 15, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets pitcher Wilmer Font (68) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin allowed just one run in eight innings and Anthony Rendon was 3-for-4 and scored twice as the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets 5-1 Wednesday, winning for just the eighth time in 20 home games.

Corbin (4-1) struck out 11 while giving up just four hits and one walk after he went seven shutout innings in his previous start against the Dodgers.

Victor Robles and Howie Kendrick each had two hits for the Nationals, who are just 5-9 at home against the Mets the past two seasons. The losing pitcher was Wilmer Font (1-1), who made his second start for the Mets.

The Nationals scored three runs in the first off Font.

Adam Eaton led off with a walk, Robles had a bunt single and Rendon had a ground-rule double to center to score Eaton. Juan Soto followed with an RBI groundout, and Kendrick had an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

The Mets trimmed the lead to 3-1 in the third on an RBI double by J.D. Davis. Corbin escaped a major jam as he got Robinson Cano on a grounder for the third out with runners on second and third.

Robles had a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the third, and Kendrick added an RBI double for a 5-1 advantage.

Font went 2 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

In his last game, he allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout against San Diego in his first start since June 29, 2018.

New York native Corbin improved to 2-4 against the Mets in 12 games, with 11 starts. His previous win against them came in 2017 when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Washington closer Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth in a non-save situation.

Reliever Drew Gagnon took over for Font in the third and collected his first major league hit in the fifth off Corbin.

Gagnon didn’t allow a run in 2 2/3 innings. Jeurys Familia, who came off the injured list on Monday, pitched a scoreless eighth for the Mets.

—Field Level Media