Nats shock Mets with 7-run 9th in 11-10 thriller

Sep 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kurt Suzuki’s three-run walk-off home run capped a seven-run ninth inning and lifted the host Washington Nationals to a stunning 11-10 win over the New York Mets.

After the Mets scored five times in the top of the ninth to take a 10-4 lead, Trea Turner doubled home Victor Robles in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-5. Anthony Rendon’s single made it 10-6 and, with the bases loaded, Ryan Zimmerman doubled to the wall in right center off Edwin Diaz (1-7) to pull Washington within 10-8 to bring up Suzuki, whose 16th homer of the year capped the improbable comeback.

The teams combined for12 runs on 11 hits, including three home runs, in the ninth inning. Javy Guerra (3-1) got the win by getting the final out in the top of the ninth.

Jeff McNeil homered for the second straight day and drove in three runs for New York. Joe Panik and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers, and Wilson Ramos extended his hitting streak to 26 games for the Mets, who are 3-2 on their current six-game road trip.

Juan Soto’s two-run homer, his 32nd, in the eighth inning pulled Washington to within 5-4, but Brandon Nimmo homered leading off the ninth for New York. Panik singled, then Todd Frazier walked after Matt Adams dropped his foul pop, eventually leading to McNeil’s two-out, two-run single followed by Alonso’s 44th home run.

Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom allowed four runs on eight hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-2 lead. He struck out six and walked three.

In his third and longest outing since returning from the injured list, Max Scherzer gave up four runs on five hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Washington has won five of its last six and 10 of 12, winning on the biggest comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning in franchise history. It also marked the biggest blown ninth-inning lead in Mets club history.

The Nationals broke on top in the first inning on Soto’s RBI double.

The Mets were hitless until Alonso led off the fourth with a single. Michael Conforto singled, Ramos doubled in a run to tie the game at 1, and Nimmo’s sacrifice fly put the Mets ahead 2-1. Panik then sent Scherzer’s first pitch just over the wall in left center for a two-run homer, his first as a Met.

The Nationals got a run back in the sixth. With runners on first and second, Suzuki sent a shot to center that Nimmo couldn’t get as it bounced off the wall. Soto scored from second base, but Adams stopped at second, holding Suzuki to a single. Gerardo Parra then grounded into a double play.

McNeil’s homer in the eighth made it 5-2.

—Field Level Media