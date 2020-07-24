Cole, Yankees top Nats in rain-shortened opener

EditorsNote: adds new second graf; changes to “1-1 fastball” in fifth graf; revises seventh graf

Jul 23, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (R) stands on the field during batting practice wearing a Black Lives matter t-shirt prior to the YankeesÕ game against the Washington Nationals on opening night of the 2020 MLB season at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

=Gerrit Cole allowed one hit in five stellar innings before a rain delay, and Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs as the visiting New York Yankees recorded a 4-1, rain-shortened victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thursday night in the season opener of the abbreviated 60-game season.

The game was halted with one out in the top of the sixth inning, when the Yankees had runners at first and third, and play never resumed. The result was declared official nearly two hours later.

Cole (1-0) allowed only a homer to Adam Eaton with one out in the first and finished his Yankees debut with five strikeouts and one walk in a 75-pitch complete game.

The only other Nationals to reach against Cole were Eric Thames, hit by a pitch in the second inning, and Asdrubal Cabrera, who walked in the fifth. Cole struck out Andrew Stevenson and Victor Robles after the walk to end the fifth — and his night.

Stanton hit a two-run homer off Max Scherzer (0-1) in the first, driving a 1-1 fastball an estimated 459 feet over the left-center-field fence. He added an RBI single in the fifth after the Yankees loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single by Tyler Wade.

New York’s Aaron Judge contributed an RBI double that scored Wade from first base with one out in the third.

The game started with the Nationals raising their 2019 World Series championship banner, along with players and coaches on both sides taking a knee before the national anthem as a video recorded by actor Morgan Freeman was played. However, none of the players kneeled during the anthem.

Scherzer, who also squared off with Cole in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series, lost the first regular-season meeting between the aces. He allowed four runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings while recording 11 strikeouts and four walks.

Heavy rain and lightning began as the sixth started and lightning bolts were seen in the background as commissioner Rob Manfred discussed the new playoff format with ESPN announcers Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez, who were calling the game remotely.

The Nationals played the game without star outfielder Juan Soto, who tested positive for the coronavirus. Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said Soto was asymptomatic and will self-quarantine.

Before the game, the ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Wearing a Nationals jersey and facemask, Fauci made a throw that was wide of home plate and reliever Sean Doolittle who was lined up to catch the ball.

—Field Level Media