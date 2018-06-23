Herrera homers in fifth straight as Phillies rout Nats, 12-2

EditorsNote: adds “third-inning” in third graf

Carlos Santana homered and drove in four runs, and Odubel Herrera homered for the fifth consecutive game as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 12-2 on Friday night at Nationals Park.

Santana hit a two-run homer and added a two-run single while finishing 2-for-4 with three runs. He also walked twice.

Herrera gave the Phillies the lead for good with his two-run, third-inning blast. He became the sixth Phillie to homer in five straight games. Herrera has homered six times in the last seven games, and Philadelphia has won five of its past six.

Herrera went 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs. Nick Williams added three RBIs during his 2-for-4 night.

Andrew Knapp added a solo homer in the ninth and drove in two runs. The Phillies finished with 15 hits.

Philadelphia right-hander Zach Eflin (5-2) got the victory. He went five innings and allowed two runs on six hits along with five strikeouts plus one walk.

Washington starter Tanner Roark (3-8) continued to struggle. He allowed six runs on seven hits in just 4 1/3 innings.

Roark struck out seven but also walked four. Despite lasting only 4 1/3 innings, the right-hander labored, throwing 113 pitches.

Santana gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the first with his two-run single.

The Nationals evened the score with two in the second. Michael A. Taylor made it 2-1 on an RBI double, and Wilmer Difo followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly.

The Phillies retook the lead in the third when Herrera hit his two-run homer. They made Roark throw 71 pitches in the first three innings alone.

Williams stretched the lead to 5-2 with his RBI single in the fifth inning. Knapp added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 6-2.

Santana pushed the advantage to 8-2 with his two-run homer in the sixth off Matt Grace. The Phillies added three more in the eighth thanks to Williams’ two-run single and a run-scoring wild pitch.

—Field Level Media