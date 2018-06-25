Nationals rally past Phils to avert sweep

Daniel Murphy lined a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning as the Washington Nationals rallied for an 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night at Nationals Park.

Philadelphia took a 6-2 lead in the fifth inning before the Nationals came back. Washington scored the game’s final six runs, capped by three in the eighth.

The Phillies were ahead 6-5 in the eighth when the Nationals loaded the bases with two outs. Murphy then scooped an ankle-high pitch for a single to right against Seranthony Dominguez (1-2), scoring both Brian Goodwin and Bryce Harper for a 7-6 lead.

Michael A. Taylor then made it 8-6 with an RBI single to right. Washington finished with 17 hits.

Harper, Murphy and Taylor each finished with three hits.

Ryan Madson (2-3) got the victory after pitching a scoreless eighth. Sean Doolittle closed it and earned his 21st save.

The Phillies came up with plenty of offense, with Odubel Herrera, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Williams each driving in two runs.

Maikel Franco and Andrew Knapp each left during the game with injuries, but Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in the third thanks to a two-run homer from Hoskins. Phillies starter Nick Pivetta led off the inning with a single and scored on Hoskins’ one-out blast to right-center.

Anthony Rendon cut Washington’s deficit to 2-1 with a solo homer in the fourth, and Washington tied it later in the inning when Taylor hit an RBI single just before the game went to a 38-minute rain delay.

The Phillies then scored four in the fifth. The first two batters reached before Sammy Solis replaced Washington starter Jefry Rodriguez, and Herrera greeted the reliever with a two-run triple.

Two batters later, Williams hit a two-run homer to center that gave the Phillies a 6-2 lead, and Philadelphia appeared to be in command at that point.

That’s when the Nationals started their comeback. Washington pulled within 6-5 in the sixth when Trea Turner lined an RBI triple, and Harper and Rendon followed with consecutive run-scoring doubles.

—Field Level Media