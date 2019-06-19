Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies in DH opener

Patrick Corbin gave up just one run in seven innings and Gerardo Parra had the tie-breaking hit and later homered in a three-run eighth as the Washington Nationals beat the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Corbin (6-5) gave up just four hits with eight strikeouts after three subpar outings. Tanner Rainey pitched the eighth and retired J.T. Realmuto for the final out on a grounder with two runners on base. Washington had closer Sean Doolittle warming up in the eighth, but with the 6-1 lead the Nationals brought in Javy Guerra for the ninth — he gave up RBI triple to Brad Miller.

Brian Dozier had an RBI double in the sixth to drive in Juan Soto, who had walked and stole second, to give the Nationals a 3-1 lead. Dozier hit a two-run homer in the eighth for more insurance and Parra followed with a home run for a 6-1 edge off reliever Cole Irvin.

Zach Eflin (6-7) made the start on the mound for the Phillies, who decided to go with Jake Arrieta in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Nationals had three hits in a row off Eflin in the first, with Soto driving in a run with a single. Washington took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on doubles by Matt Adams and Parra.

Eflin gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings. Andrew Knapp pinch-hit for him in the top of the seventh and grounded out against Corbin, with Edubray Ramos coming on to pitch in the last of the seventh.

Washington lefty Corbin, who allowed 16 runs in his previous three outings, also had a rough first inning Wednesday as Scott Kingery hit a solo homer and a 1-0 lead. After a walk to Rhys Hoskins, Corbin retired Realmuto for the third out.

It was the second trip to Washington for Bryce Harper as a member of the Phillies. The few fans on hand were happy to see Harper thrown out at third base when he tried to advance following on a single by Hoskins in the sixth.

The call stood ever after a video challenge by the Phillies. Both teams took exception with the strike zone of home plate umpire Paul Nauert much of the afternoon.

Harper was 5-for-7 in two games at Washington in April. He was 0-for-2 with two walks on Wednesday.

