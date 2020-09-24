Harper leads Phillies to easy win over Nationals

Bryce Harper homered twice, walked three times, drove in two runs and scored four runs to lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies easily past the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Wednesday.

Slideshow ( 33 images )

Andrew McCutchen homered and doubled twice and Alec Bohm added two hits for the Phillies, who improved to 28-29 and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Didi Gregorius had two hits, including a three-run homer. Andrew Knapp also hit a three-run home run.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin tossed eight-plus solid innings and gave up six hits and three runs. Eflin (4-2) threw 98 pitches and struck out nine while walking only one.

Juan Soto homered, singled and drove in two runs while Yan Gomes added two hits for the Nationals (23-33).

Nationals starter Erick Fedde allowed five hits and three runs in seven innings. Fedde (2-4) struck out five and walked one.

The Phillies jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning when Harper snapped an 0-for-14 skid with an opposite-field home run to left field.

In the second, J.T. Realmuto grounded out with the bases loaded, allowing McCutchen to score for a 2-0 advantage.

The Nationals managed only two hits through the first four -- a double by Andrew Stevenson and a single by Soto.

Washington cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth when Luis Garcia grounded out to second and Gomes scored.

Harper slammed his second solo homer in the sixth for a 3-1 Phillies lead. It was Harper’s second multi-homer game of the season and the 21st of his career.

The Nationals placed runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh, but Garcia struck out swinging on a 94-mile-per-hour fastball from Eflin.

McCutchen hit a solo homer off Kyle McGowin to open the eighth for a 4-1 Phillies advantage. Jean Segura, who had two hits, then added a two-run single for a 6-1 lead.

Gregorius and Knapp each smashed a three-run homer in the ninth as the Phillies built an 11-run lead.

--Field Level Media