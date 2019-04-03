Nationals walk off with 9-8 win over Phillies

Jake Noll’s bases-loaded walk with no outs in the bottom of ninth gave the Washington Nationals a 9-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

David Robertson (0-1) gave up a leadoff single to Anthony Rendon and walked Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman before Noll took ball four on a 3-2 pitch.

Philadelphia outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead three-run double off Kyle Barraclough in the top of the eighth. Jean Segura had an RBI single later in the inning for an 8-6 lead.

Washington tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the inning, helped by a two-out error by first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the victory.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies had three walks and two hits, reaching base in eight consecutive at-bats over two games against his former team. Harper got a scattering of boos when he came to the plate in the first inning and throughout the game. He was booed heavily Tuesday night, when he responded with three consecutive hits.

Soto had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Rendon and Zimmerman also went deep against Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola, who allowed six runs on five hits in three innings. It was his shortest outing since May 31, 2017, when he went three innings against the Marlins.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single and Nick Williams, batting for Nola, had a pinch-hit single as the Phillies trimmed the margin to 6-4 in the fourth.

Soto’s first homer of the year had given the Nationals a 6-2 lead in the fourth.

Rendon and Zimmerman homered in first to take a 3-2 lead. Nola did not give up two homers in an inning last season.

The Phillies scored two in the first off Anibal Sanchez, who was making his first start for the Nationals. Segura reached on an infield single, Harper drew an intentional walk and Hoskins had a two-run single.

Sanchez, who allowed four runs in four innings, left the game in the top of the fifth after he began to warm up. He had been hit in the right leg by a line drive earlier in the game.

