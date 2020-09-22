Nats hand Phillies third loss in a row behind Voth CG

Austin Voth tossed a complete game three-hitter to lift the host Washington Nationals past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

It was the first career complete game for Voth, who tossed 105 pitches, struck out seven and walked one. Voth (1-5) entered the game winless with a 7.17 ERA.

Juan Soto scored two runs and walked twice for the Nationals, who improved to 22-32.

Jean Segura hit a solo home run for the struggling Phillies, who fell to 27-28 and dropped their third in a row. J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen had the other two hits, both singles.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (5-4) wasn’t sharp and gave up six hits and five runs (three earned) in six innings. Nola struck out six and walked two.

In the bottom of the first inning, Soto reached second on a fielding error by Mickey Moniak in left. Asdrubal Cabrera followed with an RBI single for a 1-0 Washington lead.

In the third, the Phillies loaded the bases with two outs, but Alec Bohm grounded out to end the threat.

The Nationals moved ahead 2-0 in the third when Trea Turner laced a double to left, scoring Andrew Stevenson. Then Brock Holt doubled down the right field line, scoring two more runs for a 4-0 advantage. Cabrera scored that fourth run when Bryce Harper bobbled the ball in the corner.

Luis Garcia added an RBI single in the same inning for a 5-0 lead.

The Phillies closed within 5-1 in the fourth when Segura hit a solo homer to left.

Realmuto, who missed the past 11 games with a hip injury, led off the seventh with a single to right. Segura flied out to shallow right and Jay Bruce flied out to left. Adam Haseley lined out to third to end the game.

--Field Level Media