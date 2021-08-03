Phillies rally for five in 9th to stop Nationals

EditorsNote: Changes Kennedy to no save in 6th graf, per scoring change

J.T. Realmuto’s two-run single was the key hit in a five-run ninth inning as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Washington Nationals for a 7-5 win on Monday night.

With the Phillies trailing 3-2, Ronald Torreyes and Travis Jankowski singled to open the ninth. Wander Suero replaced Gabe Klobosits for Washington and Jean Segura doubled to the wall in right center, scoring Torreyes to tie it.

Bryce Harper was walked intentionally, and Realmuto lined a 3-2 changeup to left, scoring Jankowski and Segura. Alec Bohm’s RBI single made it 6-3 and Realmuto scored in the midst of an inning-ending double-play in which the second out was not a force play, so his run counted.

Carter Kieboom’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth pulled Washington within 7-5.

Odubel Herrera had a homer and a single for the Phillies.

Archie Bradley (6-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings for the win and Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth in his second outing as a Phillie.

Washington pitching prospect Josiah Gray, obtained from the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday as part of the package for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, made his Nationals debut. He allowed one run on four hits in five innings while striking out two and walking two.

Philadelphia’s Ranger Suarez, making his first start since Sept. 30, 2018 as the Phillies look to bolster their rotation, went three innings, allowing no hits and one walk.

Leading off the fifth, Hererra homered to center to make it 1-0.

Washington’s Andrew Stevenson homered to right with one out in the sixth and the score was tied.

The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the seventh. Jean Segura walked with one out and went to third on Harper’s double. Andres Machado came on and intentionally walked Realmuto. With Brad Miller batting, Machado’s wild pitch allowed Segura to score. Miller then flied to left and Harper tagged up, but a perfect one-hop throw from Yadiel Hernandez got Harper at the plate.

Hernandez and Kieboom singled leading off against Jose Alvarado in the Washington seventh. Luis Garcia bunted into a fielder’s choice at third, but Tres Barrera walked to loaded the bases. Bradley relieved Alvarado and Ryan Zimmerman grounded a single between short and third, scoring two runs to put Washington ahead 3-2.

