Realmuto's homer helps Phillies down Nationals

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer to lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Tuesday.

Aug 25, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura contributed three hits and two RBIs, and Roman Quinn had two hits and two steals for the Phillies, who won their second in a row following a five-game losing streak. Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs, scored twice and stole two bases.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta tossed five solid innings before an hour-long rain delay, giving up three hits and one run. Arrieta (2-3) threw only 54 pitches, 34 for strikes, while walking one and striking out one.

Adam Eaton homered and singled while Trea Turner also hit a home run for the Nationals, who dropped their second straight. Asdrubal Cabrera had two hits.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (1-2) allowed seven hits and four runs in five innings. He fanned one and walked one.

Turner led off with a solo homer to right-center field for a 1-0 Nationals lead in the first inning. It was the 11th career leadoff homer for Turner.

In the third, the Phillies tied the game at 1 when McCutchen singled home Scott Kingery from second. Realmuto later pushed the Phillies lead to 4-1 when he launched his shot to right. The ball actually bounced on the fence and tipped over.

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles completed a stellar double play in the sixth when he sprinted to the track and caught Alec Bohm’s blast over the shoulder. Robles then turned and fired the ball to double off Segura at first.

The Nationals cut the deficit to 4-2 when Eaton hit a solo home run to right in the sixth.

Philadelphia went back ahead 5-2 in the seventh when McCutchen bounced a grounder to shortstop and Quinn scampered home just ahead of the tag.

Bohm hit an RBI single to center in the eighth to score Didi Gregorius for a 6-2 advantage.

The Nationals had runners on first and third with two outs in the eighth, but Adam Morgan was able to get Juan Soto to ground out to third.

Segura’s two-run single in the ninth extended the Phillies lead to 8-2. The Nationals got an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth.

—Field Level Media