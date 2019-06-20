Scherzer, despite broken nose, pitches Nats past Phillies

Max Scherzer, pitching with a broken nose, gave up just four hits in seven scoreless innings as the host Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Jun 19, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In the first game, Patrick Corbin allowed one run in seven innings, and Gerardo Parra and Brian Dozier had homers and RBI doubles in Washington’s 6-2 victory. Dozier went deep again in the second game, and Victor Robles also homered in the nightcap.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball into his nose during pitcher’s batting practice Tuesday at Nationals Park. He had a black right eye Wednesday but recorded the 88th double-digit strikeout game of his career and walked just two while throwing 117 pitches.

The veteran right-hander gave up a leadoff double to Cesar Hernandez in the seventh, then struck out the next three batters, pounding his glove as he fanned pinch hitter J.T. Realmuto for the final out.

Dozier’s solo shot on a 3-2 pitch from Jake Arrieta (6-6) gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Robles hit a solo homer off Pat Neshek in the eighth. A few pitches later, Neshek left the game due to an apparent injury. Neshek was pitching for the first time since May 23, having been activated from the injured list Sunday after being sidelined due to a right shoulder strain.

Washington’s Wander Suero threw a perfect eighth inning, and closer Sean Doolittle did the same in the ninth for his 15th save.

Arrieta (6-6) has just one career win in 15 starts against Washington. He tossed six innings Wednesday and gave only one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three.

The final game of what is now a three-game series is scheduled for Thursday. The teams were due to play four times at Nationals Park this week, but contests were rained out Monday and Tuesday. The first rainout was made up Wednesday, and the second will be made up as part of a Sept. 24 doubleheader.

—Field Level Media