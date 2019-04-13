Moran lifts Pirates past Nationals in 10 innings

EditorsNote: changes losing pitcher from Miller to Grace in 2nd graf, fixes “off” to “of” in 1st graf, adds Vazquez getting 4th save in 3rd graf, tweaked 6th graf

Pinch-hitter Colin Moran hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th off Justin Miller on an 0-2 pitch as the Pittsburgh Pirates came back for a 6-3 win in a back-and-forth contest Friday with the Washington Nationals.

Miller has now allowed four homers this year in seven outings and the Nationals bullpen entered the game with an ERA of 10.71. Moran was pinch-hitting for Jung Ho Kang, after Melky Cabrera and Adam Frazier got on base against Matt Grace (0-1).

The winner was Nick Burdi (1-1), who allowed a double by Howie Kendrick in the ninth but didn’t allow a run. Former Nats pitcher Felipe Vazquez pitched the last of the 10th for the Pirates to earn his fourth save of the season.

Anthony Rendon hit two solo homers, including a game-tying shot in the eighth, for Washington.

Starling Marte had a two-run single to left off Kyle Barraclough for the go-ahead runs and a 3-2 lead in the eighth for the Pirates.

Nationals starter Pat Corbin allowed just one run in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and walked just one. It was the 11th time in Corbin’s career that he fanned at least 10 batters. He also had two hits and one RBI at the plate.

Rendon, who now has six homers, hit a solo shot in the third to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead. That gave him a hit in 11 games in a row and an extra-base hit in nine straight contests.

Washington (6-6) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second as Ryan Zimmerman drew a walk and later scored on a single by Corbin.

The Pirates (7-5) took a 1-0 lead in the second as Josh Bell led off with a solo homer to left off Corbin.

The Nationals have now allowed 20 runs in the eighth inning this season.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits.

A slight rain began when Rendon was at the plate in the last of the first, just 11 minutes after the first pitch. It was also raining in the last of the fifth with the Nationals leading 2-1 and by that time, the game was official.

The Nationals had won 14 of the previous 17 games against the Pirates in Washington.

—Field Level Media