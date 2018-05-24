Padres' Ross tames Nationals

Tyson Ross held the Nationals to one run over 6 2/3 innings and the Padres scored three runs on a pair of two-out, opposite-field hits Wednesday afternoon as San Diego scored a 3-1 win in Washington, D.C., to salvage a game in a three-game series.

All the Padres runs came against right-hander Erick Fedde, the Nationals’ top pitching prospect who was promoted from Triple-A for the start.

The game was scoreless in the fifth when Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis doubled to right-center with one out and scored on a two-out, opposite-field single to right by Manuel Margot.

In the sixth, Eric Hosmer singled with one out and advanced to second when Fedde walked Franchy Cordero with two out. Christian Villanueva then hit a fly deep toward the right-field corner. After a long run, Bryce Harper had the ball hit off his glove, allowing Hosmer and Cordero to score.

At first, the play was ruled a double, then changed to an error on Harper, then eventually changed back to a double.

Matt Adams homered off Ross leading off the bottom of the seventh for the Nationals lone run.

Ross allowed five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts (tying for his second-highest total in 2018). Ross improved to 4-3 while lowering his earned run average to 3.13. Before Adams’ homer, Ross had retired eight straight Nationals.

Left-hander Brad Hand entered the game with one out in the eighth to face left-handers Juan Soto and Bryce Harper and recorded his first five-out save of the season, his 15th of the season overall.

In the ninth, Hand gave up a leadoff double to Anthony Rendon and a single to Adams — his third hit. Hand then struck out Michael Taylor and got catcher Spencer Kieboom to ground into a game-ending around-the-horn doubleplay.

Fedde, the Nationals’ first-round pick in the 2014 draft, gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media