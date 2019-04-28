10th-inning rally pushes Padres past Nationals

Manuel Margot’s bases-loaded single keyed a six-run 10th inning, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Apr 27, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado (13) signals to umpire Andy Fletcher (49) during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France singled off Wander Suero (1-3) to open the 10th, and Francisco Mejia doubled to right. Greg Garcia then flied out to deep left, scoring France with the go-ahead run.

After Fernando Tatis and Wil Myers walked to load the bases, Washington’s Justin Miller entered and hit Manny Machado with a pitch, forcing in the fourth San Diego run. Margot lined a two-run single to left to make it 6-2. Hunter Renfroe added a sacrifice fly, and another run scored on center fielder Victor Robles’ throwing error.

Luis Perdomo (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth inning for the win. Robbie Erlin yielded a run in the bottom of the 10th in a non-save situation.

Renfroe had two hits, including a two-run homer.

Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick homered for the Nationals, who have lost four of their past five games.

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg gave up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings. He tossed eight scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts last Sunday at Miami.

Padres starter Eric Lauer yielded two runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Eric Hosmer led off the second with a walk against Strasburg, and Renfroe homered to make it 2-0.

Lauer allowed just one hit through five innings. Robles walked with one out in the sixth and, with two outs, Soto sent a 2-0 fastball into the upper deck in right-center for his fifth homer of the season, and the game was tied.

Washington missed a chance in the seventh. Yan Gomes and Brian Dozier walked to start the inning. Michael Taylor sacrificed and Brad Wieck came on to face Carter Kieboom, who grounded out with the runners holding. After Adam Eaton walked, Craig Stammen replaced Wieck and induced a flyout from Robles.

San Diego’s first two batters reached in the eighth, but Manny Machado grounded into a double play with one out.

Kendrick hit his fourth homer of the season in the bottom of the 10th.

—Field Level Media