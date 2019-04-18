Corbin fans nine in Nats' 4-2 win against Giants

Behind Patrick Corbin’s strong start and a home run by Wilmer Difo, the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Thursday afternoon to win their first home series of the season.

Apr 18, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) makes a throw to first base on a blunt by Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo (not pictured) in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected in the fifth inning by home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Brandon Belt was called out on strikes. It may have been the last game in the nation’s capital for Bochy, who grew up in nearby Falls Church, Va., and has announced his retirement after this season.

Belt was later ejected by Additon after being called out on strikes in the seventh.

Ryan Zimmerman’s RBI double in the first inning gave Washington a 1-0 lead.

Juan Soto’s two-out RBI double gave the Nationals a 2-0 advantage in the third. His liner scored Anthony Rendon, who extended his hitting streak to a league-best 16 games with a double.

Difo made it 3-0 in the fourth his first homer of the season batting right-handed.

Yan Gomes walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead. That was the end of the day for Giants starter Drew Pomeranz (0-2), who allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Corbin (1-0) got a nice ovation as he left the mound with two outs in the eighth after an RBI double by Erik Kratz trimmed the margin to 4-1. Corbin allowed one run on two hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his second save despite allowing an RBI single to Evan Longoria. The Nationals entered the day with a bullpen ERA of 8.04, the worst mark in the majors.

Seven of the 11 Giants who struck out did so taking the third strike.

Soto was hit on the left arm by a pitch in the fifth inning but stayed in the game.

The Giants have lost 17 of their last 24 games at Nationals Park.

—Field Level Media