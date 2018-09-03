Harper the hero as Nats beat Cards in 10th

Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth and added a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th that gave the Washington Nationals a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in a Monday matinee at Nationals Park.

Harper’s two-run homer off Bud Norris in the ninth sent the game into extra innings. Then, in the 10th, Mark Reynolds led off with a double against Chasen Shreve (3-3), and pinch runner Michael Taylor moved to third when Adam Eaton reached on a bunt single. One out later, Harper drove in Taylor with a sacrifice fly to left.

Greg Holland (2-2) earned the victory with two innings of shutout relief.

Washington starter Max Scherzer delivered another strong effort, giving up three runs on four hits in seven innings. He also struck out 11 with just one walk.

His first-inning strikeout of Matt Carpenter gave the right-hander a fifth consecutive season of at least 250 strikeouts. That is the second longest streak in baseball history as Randy Johnson leads the way with six (1997-2002), but the Nationals could not give the right-hander much offensive support.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty battled through five innings, throwing 96 pitches. He gave up one run on three hits while striking out five and left with a 3-1 lead.

The Cardinals got to Scherzer and took a two-run lead in the top of the first inning. Yairo Munoz singled with one out, and former National Matt Adams walked with one out.

Scherzer then balked, which moved the runners to second and third. Paul DeJong was batting during the balk, and he then drove in both runners with a single to left for the quick 2-0 lead.

Washington cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Trea Turner lined a solo homer into the St. Louis bullpen. The Nationals wasted a number of scoring chances early, stranding eight in the first five innings.

The Cardinals stretched the lead to 3-1 when Munoz led off the sixth with a solo homer. The Nationals missed on several chances before Harper homered in the ninth.

—Field Level Media