Strasburg fastest to 1,500 K's as Nats down Cards

May 2, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) throws to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Strasburg reached a milestone while allowing just one run in 6 2/3 innings as the host Washington Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday, preventing a four-game sweep.

Strasburg (3-1), who gave up six hits, fanned nine and now has 1,501 punchouts in his career. He became the fastest pitcher ever to record 1,500 strikeouts in terms of innings (1,272 1/3) when he fanned Dakota Hudson in the top of the fifth, passing Boston’s Chris Sale (1,290 innings).

Tony Sipp came on for Strasburg with two on and two outs in the seventh and retired Kolten Wong to end the threat. Closer Sean Doolittle entered with two on and two outs in the eighth, walked Harrison Bader and then fanned pinch hitter Paul Goldschmidt with the bases loaded for the third out.

Doolittle went back out for the ninth and got three outs for his fourth save, retiring Jedd Gyorko for the final out on a fly to right with a runner on.

The Cardinals had won five in row and 10 of 11. The Nationals broke a three-game losing skid.

St. Louis struck first as Yairo Munoz (three hits) reached on a single in the third and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hudson. Wong followed with a run-scoring single to plate Munoz for a 1-0 lead.

Washington scored two runs in the last of the fourth to take the lead against Hudson (2-2), who made his first career start against the Nationals.

Howie Kendrick led off with a single and went to second as Matt Adams followed with a single.

Yan Gomes reached on an infield single, and Kendrick scored on a throwing error by shortstop Munoz. Adams then scored on a double-play grounder off the bat of Brian Dozier for a 2-1 lead.

Hudson went six innings, allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 32 minutes.

Washington left fielder Juan Soto missed his second consecutive game due to back spasms.

—Field Level Media