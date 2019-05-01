Surging Cardinals dump slumping Nationals

EditorsNote: Adds game location in lead; adds Harrison Bader’s first name; corrects Cards 1B to Goldschmidt; other minor edits

Apr 30, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez (19) delivers pitch during the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright gave up just two runs in 6 1/3 innings and the St. Louis Cardinals used a big fourth inning to beat the Washington Nationals for the second night in a row, prevailing 3-2 on Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

The Cardinals have won nine of their last 10 games while the Nationals have lost eight of 11. Washington is 4-6 in one-run games while St. Louis is 5-3.

Wainwright (3-2) gave up six hits and two walks while striking out five. Lefty reliever Tyler Webb took over with two runners on and one out in the seventh and got Juan Soto to ground into a double play to end the threat.

John Gant followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Miller got the last two outs for his first save.

Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina caught Wainwright for the 248th time. That ties Tom Glavine and Javy Lopez of the Atlanta Braves for 10th most on the all-time list among battery-mates (since 1908).

Washington starter Anibal Sanchez (0-4) went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Adam Eaton and Victor Robles hit back-to-back homers in the third off Wainwright for a 2-0 lead. It was the second time this season the Nationals had back-to-back homers.

The Cardinals responded with three runs in the fourth.

After Molina walked to load the bases with two outs, Kolten Wong drove in a run with a bunt single and Harrison Bader followed with a two-run single for a 3-2 lead against Sanchez.

On Monday, the Cardinals got all of their runs in the fifth inning during a 6-3 win in the series opener.

The Nationals loaded the bases in the second inning Tuesday as the Cardinals gave an intentional walk to Wilmer Difo to face the light-hitting Sanchez with two outs. The Washington pitcher lined a ball up the middle that glanced off the leg of Wainwright directly to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the last out of the frame.

The Cardinals struck out 15 times, with Matt Carpenter whiffing four times.

Before the game, Washington’s Anthony Rendon (bruised left elbow) went on the 10-day injured list with an ailment dating back to when he was hit by a pitch April 20. The Nationals called up pitcher Dan Jennings from Double-A Harrisburg, and the left-hander got two outs in the ninth inning.

—Field Level Media