Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox both took hard turns toward rebuilding this season, and one of those teams is starting to see its young players perform. The White Sox will try to pile on again and grab a sixth win in seven games when they visit the Tigers for the second of a four-game series on Friday.

Chicago pounded out 25 hits is 17-7 rout of Detroit in Thursday’s series opener, with youngsters Yoan Moncada (4-for-5 with a home run and five runs scored), Tim Anderson (3-for-7 with two runs scored and two RBIs) and Matt Davidson (3-for-5, three RBIs) stepping up to lead the way along with former Tiger Avisail Garcia and veteran slugger Jose Abreu. Garcia, 26, who is emerging as a cornerstone of the rebuilding process, became the first White Sox player with at least five hits and seven RBIs since 1930 with his 5-for-5 effort on Thursday that raised his batting average to .333. Detroit got a later start on its rebuild and is in the process of sinking in the standings while turning over the roster. The Tigers (60-86) will try to stay ahead of the White Sox (59-87) in the standings when they throw veteran Anibal Sanchez against Chicago rookie Carson Fulmer on Friday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Carson Fulmer (2-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (3-4, 7.43)

Fulmer picked up a win over San Francisco on Sunday, breezing through six innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out nine. The nine strikeouts were a career high and six more than the Vanderbilt product combined to record in his first three major-league appearances this season. Fulmer, who appeared in eight games in relief late last season, surrendered four runs in 1 2/3 innings across two appearances against Detroit in 2016.

Sanchez is winless in his last five appearances and was ripped for seven runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings at Toronto on Sunday. The Venezuela native’s 7.43 ERA is the worst mark of his 12-year career, and he has surrendered 25 home runs in just 82 1/3 innings split between starting and relieving this season. Sanchez came out of the bullpen in his only appearance against Chicago this season on Apr. 6 and was knocked around for five runs - one earned - on four hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

1. Tigers RF/3B Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a pair of hits on Thursday.

2. Abreu’s 4-for-5 effort on Thursday marked the third time in the last six games that he recorded four hits.

3. Detroit dropped its last six games and 12 of the past 14.

