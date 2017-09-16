Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are prepared for some inconsistency with their young team, and extremes from one game to the next are not uncommon. The White Sox will try to swing back to the extreme that saw them dominate the first game of the series when they visit the Detroit Tigers for the third of a four-game set on Saturday.

Chicago pounded out 25 hits in a 17-7 thrashing in Thursday’s opener but was held to eight hits in a 3-2, walk-off setback on Friday. The White Sox are just looking for small signs of improvement to show that the young players are moving in the right direction, and potential franchise cornerstone Yoan Moncada provided the game’s first run with a solo homer on Saturday after scoring five runs in the series opener. The Tigers are just happy to get a win after dropping six in a row and improved to 3-12 since hitting the reset button with the trades of Justin Upton and Justin Verlander at the end of last month when their own young players got together on the winning run with Mikie Mahtook driving in Jeimer Candelario. Both teams will feature a young pitcher looking to prove he belongs in the majors when Chicago sends Reynaldo Lopez up against Detroit’s Myles Jaye.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Reynaldo Lopez (1-3, 4.76 ERA) vs. Tigers RH Myles Jaye (1-1, 6.75)

Lopez earned his first win for Chicago last time out, when he scattered three runs and eight hits over six innings at Kansas City. The Dominican Republic native struck out a season-low one in that turn but finally got some run support in the 11-3 triumph to escape with the win. Lopez turned in quality starts in three of his first four turns but could not get enough help from his offense.

Jaye made his first two appearances out of the bullpen before getting a turn in the rotation and struggling in a loss at Cleveland on Monday. The 25-year-old was ripped for seven runs on seven hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. Jaye was just 4-13 despite a 3.96 ERA in 25 minor league starts split between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo before being recalled.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers acquired 19-year-old RHP Elvin Rodriguez from the Los Angeles Angels to complete the Justin Upton trade.

2. Chicago RF Avisail Garcia is 15-for-27 with 10 RBIs in his last six games.

3. Detroit RF Nick Castellanos hit safely in each of the last 12 games.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Tigers 4