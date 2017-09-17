Preview: White Sox at Tigers

The Chicago White Sox took a big risk last winter by sending away ace Chris Sale in exchange for a package of prospects, and that risk is beginning to reap rewards. Budding star Yoan Moncada will try to guide the White Sox to a series win when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Moncada was the centerpiece of the deal coming over from the Boston Red Sox and struggled after being recalled but is starting to show the form that once made him the top prospect in baseball. Moncada is 13-for-29 with six RBIs in the last six games to raise his batting average from .182 to .233 and is 7-for-15 with two homers and seven runs scored in the first three games against the Tigers. Detroit (61-87) dropped 13 of its last 16 games and allowed a total of 27 runs in its two losses to Chicago this weekend. Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will try to stop the bleeding when he goes up against White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Detroit

PITCHING MATCHUP: White Sox RH Dylan Covey (0-5, 7.90 ERA) vs. Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (5-10, 5.75)

Covey was great after the first inning at Kansas City on Tuesday, when he surrendered a first-inning grand slam but limited the damage to just those four runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings. The rookie California native runs into trouble with the long ball and yielded 18 home runs in 54 2/3 innings this season. Covey is seeing the Tigers for the first time in his career and owns a 9.32 ERA on the road.

Boyd is looking for his first win since July 29 and wants a little help from his offense after coming up on the wrong end of a shutout on Tuesday. The 26-year-old allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five but suffered the loss at Cleveland. Boyd was not as strong at Chicago on Aug. 27, when he was knocked around for five runs and seven hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera (back tightness) left Saturday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Chicago SS Tim Anderson set a career high with four hits on Saturday and is 19-for-39 over the last eight contests.

3. Detroit RHP Michael Fulmer underwent successful elbow surgery and expects to be ready for spring training.

PREDICTION: White Sox 9, Tigers 7