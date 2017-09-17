White Sox romp, inch closer to skidding Tigers

DETROIT -- The Chicago White Sox have been at the bottom of the American League Central Division standings since the first game out of the All-Star break.

That could change Sunday, when the White Sox can tie the Detroit Tigers for fourth place if they can score another win like they did Saturday night.

Nicky Delmonico and Matt Davidson hit solo home runs and Jose Abreu moved closer to another 100- RBI season with a run-scoring single plus a sacrifice fly to lead Chicago (60-88) to a 10-4 victory over Detroit (61-87).

“I haven’t paid attention to that,” Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson, who equaled his career best with four hits against Detroit, avowed of watching the standings. “I‘m trying to stay away from that.”

Reynaldo Lopez (2-3) allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings. He registered his only strikeout in the seventh in pushing the Tigers to their seventh loss in eight games.

”He had a cold actually,“ White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. ”So he was working through that. You could see there were moments when he was getting frustrated with himself.

“He stayed composed enough to get through the ball game. He was able to minimize his pitch count. He had the one inning in which he stretched it out. He ended up throwing 30-plus pitches in the one particular inning.”

Chris Volstad gave up two hits but no runs in the eighth and closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Delmonico’s two-run homer, his eighth of the season, followed a two-out walk to Abreu in the first and got Chicago off to a 2-0 start.

Yolmer Sanchez’s sacrifice fly in the seventh followed by a sharp RBI groundout to short by Yoan Moncada -- with the infield in -- bumped the White Sox lead to 10-4. Chicago pounded out 17 hits off five Detroit pitchers.

“There are going to be growing pains,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said of his young, inexperienced rotation. “Young players make mistakes, and we have a lot of them right now.”

Mikie Mahtook lined an RBI triple to right center in the fourth for Detroit to make it 7-4 but Chicago countered in the fifth with a home run by Davidson, his 25th, for an 8-4 lead.

Singles by Alen Hanson and Moncada plus a sacrifice fly by Abreu padded the White Sox lead to 7-3 in the fourth. Abreu has 97 RBIs to close in on his fourth season with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBIs since reaching the major leagues.

“He’s doing a nice job and we’re hopeful he can get it,” Renteria said.

James McCann hit a two-run triple to right off Lopez in the second and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Tyler Collins to cut Chicago’s lead to 6-3.

The White Sox scored four times with two out in the second to take a 6-0 lead and chase starter Myles Jaye (1-2). Anderson doubled and scored on a single by Hanson. Yolmer Sanchez walked, Moncada hit an RBI single to right and Abreu grounded an RBI single to left.

A throwing error by new Tigers right fielder Nicholas Castellanos set Sanchez up to score on Jaye’s misplaced throw to second in a failed attempt to catch Moncada advancing.

Jaye lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs (five earned), five hits and two walks.

“He just hasn’t pitched much up here,” Ausmus said of Jaye. “He’s got decent stuff, but he’s never thrown it to major league hitters before. They will hurt you on pitches that you got away with in the minors.”

NOTES: CF Adam Engel didn’t start Saturday night as the White Sox work on changes to his swing to get his batting average up above .184. He entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh. ... Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmermann is scheduled for a game-style bullpen Monday in hopes of making a couple more starts this season. He says the shot to ease neck pain worked well. ... Chicago relievers are 10 strikeouts shy of setting a club record of 480, beating the old mark set in 2011. ... Detroit DH Victor Martinez has returned to his Florida home following a successful heart ablation procedure earlier this month. “He was in good spirits,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said he felt good.”