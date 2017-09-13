Preview: Yankees at Rays

The New York Yankees will try for their fourth straight series win when they conclude a three-game set at Citi Field in Queens against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees managed three hits in dropping a 2-1 decision Tuesday night, evening the set at a game apiece and sinking New York four games behind first-place Boston in the American League East.

They remain atop the heap in the wild-card race and will next head back across town to begin a closing stretch in which they play 14 of their final 17 games at home. The Rays also hope to have some home games on the horizon and plan to return to their hurricane-ravaged city after Wednesday’s game. They are scheduled to open a three-game series with the Red Sox on Friday after a day off to check in on their families and homes that may have been impacted by Hurricane Irma. Jaime Garcia gets the start in the finale for New York opposite Chris Archer for Tampa Bay.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jaime Garcia (5-9, 4.43 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (9-9, 4.00)

Garcia is winless in five starts since joining New York at the trade deadline after suffering a hard-luck loss against Cleveland his last time out, allowing one earned run in five innings. He will be pitching for the first time in two weeks and for the third time this year at Citi Field. The 31-year-old is facing the Rays for the first time.

Archer has hit a wall in September, first giving up a pair of home runs to the only batters he faced in Chicago before leaving with a forearm issue and then getting throttled at Fenway Park. The Red Sox got to him for eight runs (six earned) and nine hits in three innings, bumping Archer’s ERA to 4.00 for the first time in 2017. The 28-year-old has 27 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings over three starts against the Yankees this year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Tuesday and is 4-for-7 with three extra-base hits in the series.

2. Yankees OF Clint Frazier was activated from the 10-day disabled list (oblique) Tuesday and went 0-for-2.

3. New York has won 14 of its last 19 series against Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Rays 4