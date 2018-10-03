MLB notebook: Molitor out as Twins manager

Paul Molitor was fired as manager of the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, though he has an offer to remain with the club in the front office.

Sep 19, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor (4) in the dugout in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Molitor was named American League Manager of the Year just last season and was fired with two years remaining on his contract. He posted a 305-343 record in four seasons as skipper in Minnesota.

The Twins finished in second place in the American League Central with a record of 78-84 this season. They were 85-77 last season and lost to the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game.

—Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced right-hander Luis Severino will start against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game.

Severino, 24, went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings this season. He was 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against Oakland.

The Athletics are starting right-hander Liam Hendriks. He made eight September starts, with only one lasting more than one inning. Right-hander Mike Fiers is expected to be the second pitcher.

—Mike Foltynewicz will take the ball for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Foltynewicz received his assignment as the Braves hit California in anticipation of the series opener at Dodger Stadium. He went 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts this season, becoming the first pitcher in Braves history to hold opponents under a .200 batting average while striking out 200 batters.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson (torn ligament in left hand) is expected to miss the series, Braves manager Brian Snitker announced. Charlie Culberson will play shortstop against his former team in Swanson’s absence.

—Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes said that he definitely will be behind the plate when the American League Division Series opens Friday against the Houston Astros, despite injuring his right thumb on Saturday.

Gomes injured his throwing thumb when it accidentally hit the bat of Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon as he was trying to throw out a base-stealer. Gomes received two stitches to patch up a cut.

Gomes, 31, batted .266 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games this season. He was selected to the AL All-Star team for the first time in his seven-year career.

—Field Level Media